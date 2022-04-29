Des Moines teen dies after hit-and-run near East High School

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A teenage girl has died after a hit-and-run occurred Thursday afternoon near East High School.

Des Moines Police say the girl died after sustaining injuries caused by an SUV. Witnesses report the SUV is tan-colored. Officials say the vehicle should have damage from the incident on its front end.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit at 515-323-8370. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400 or online here.

Just last month, two teenagers died in a shooting that happened outside East High School.

This is an ongoing investigation.

