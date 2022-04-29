Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Des Moines Police make arrest in hit-and-run that killed teenage girl

Terra Jean Flipping
Terra Jean Flipping(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Des Moines Police announced an arrest on Friday in the hit-and-run crash that killed a Des Moines East High School student.

Police said 38-year-old Terra Jean Flipping has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury or death of Ema Cardenas. Officials also announced that they had located and impounded a vehicle related to the crash.

Police say the investigation is still underway and that anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to call the Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit at 515-323-8370.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school says there is no danger to the student and staff.
Staff member killed at Dubuque Middle School following accident
The Dubuque Community School District is offering counseling for any students or staff needing...
Dubuque Middle School names staff member killed in accident
Bridge Under the Bridge forced to move, Linn County says their hands are tied
Bridge Under the Bridge forced to move, Linn County says their hands are tied
Farm accident in Linn County
Farm accident results in Linn County man’s death
Hy-Vee
Iowa-based Hy-Vee seeks to move corporate workers to retail

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Des moines hit and run
Des Moines police find SUV believed to be involved in deadly hit-and-run
Dylan Armstrong
Cedar Rapids man charged after OWI injures passenger
A criminal complaint said Paul Dlouhy, 53, had indecent contact with a 13-year-old at a home in...
Center Point man arrested for alleged indecent contact with 13-year-old