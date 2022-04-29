Des Moines Police make arrest in hit-and-run that killed teenage girl

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Des Moines Police announced an arrest on Friday in the hit-and-run crash that killed a Des Moines East High School student.

Police said 38-year-old Terra Jean Flipping has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury or death of Ema Cardenas. Officials also announced that they had located and impounded a vehicle related to the crash.

Police say the investigation is still underway and that anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to call the Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit at 515-323-8370.

