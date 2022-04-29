Show You Care
Des Moines police identify 14-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run near East High School

Des Moines Police Cruiser
Des Moines Police Cruiser(Des Moines Police Department)
By KCCI
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Police in Des Moines have released the name of the 14-year-old girl who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday near East High School.

According to police, Ema Cardenas was hit by an SUV at about 3:42 p.m. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

KCCI reports police found and impounded the vehicle involved in the crash, but they are still looking for the driver.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call the Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit at 515-323-8370.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted through CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400 or online here.

In March, two teenagers died in a shooting that happened outside East High School.

