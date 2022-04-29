City of Dubuque increases wages for recreation division staff

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Dubuque is raising its wages for lifeguards, pool managers, and playground/after-school staff in the hopes of attracting more applicants and retaining staff from year to year.

City officials say recruitment/hiring was difficult last year and they hope this is the beginning step to removing barriers that might prevent people from applying.

Lifeguards will be paid $15 per hour and returning lifeguards will be paid $17 per hour as a retaining wage. Playground leaders will be paid $14 per hour with a retention wage of $16 per hour.

“All along, our goal has been to hire enough staff to safely open both pools and offer all our recreation programs,” said Recreation Division Manager Dan Kroger. “Being a lifeguard comes with tremendous responsibility and requires significant skills and training. If we are able to hire and train enough lifeguards to consider opening Sutton Pool at some point this summer, we will do our best to do that, but the safety of pool patrons will always be our top priority.”

Thirty to thirty-five lifeguards are needed to safely operate Flora Pool and an additional twenty-five to thirty would be needed to safely operate Sutton Pool. State codes require certain staffing levels for pools to operate and staff must be certified lifeguards. If additional applications for lifeguard positions are received, the required certification programs will be scheduled.

Individuals interested in applying for employment with the City of Dubuque should visit www.cityofdubuque.org/jobs. Additional information on lifeguard positions is available at www.cityofdubuque.org/pooljobs. For more information on why Flora Pool is the only pool scheduled to open this year, visit www.cityofdubuque.org/2022poolFAQs.

