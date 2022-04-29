Center Point man arrested for alleged indecent contact with 13-year-old
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - A center point man has been arrested for an incident in which he allegedly fondled, or touched, a teen inappropriately.
A criminal complaint said Paul Dlouhy had indecent contact with a 13-year-old at a home in Center Point on December 31, 2021.
It also said Dlouhy made inappropriate comments of an intimate nature during the alleged incident.
Dlouhy faces charges of Indecent Contact with a Child. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.
