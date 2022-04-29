Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids man charged after OWI injures passenger

Dylan Armstrong
Dylan Armstrong(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been charged with causing serious injury by vehicle and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and/or drugs.

On March 9th, 2021, 27-year-old Dylan James Armstrong drove his motorcycle with a passenger on board in the area of I-380 and Wilson Avenue SW. A Police investigation showed that Armstrong caused a collision after driving in a reckless manner while there were controlled substances in his system.

A blood/urine test revealed that Armstrong had amphetamines, benzodiazepines, and marijuana metabolites in his system.

The collision caused the passenger on his motorcycle to sustain serious injuries that required hospitalizations and surgeries.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school says there is no danger to the student and staff.
Staff member killed at Dubuque Middle School following accident
The Dubuque Community School District is offering counseling for any students or staff needing...
Dubuque Middle School names staff member killed in accident
Bridge Under the Bridge forced to move, Linn County says their hands are tied
Bridge Under the Bridge forced to move, Linn County says their hands are tied
Farm accident in Linn County
Farm accident results in Linn County man’s death
Hy-Vee
Iowa-based Hy-Vee seeks to move corporate workers to retail

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Des moines hit and run
Des Moines police find SUV believed to be involved in deadly hit-and-run
Terra Jean Flipping
Des Moines Police make arrest in hit-and-run that killed teenage girl
A criminal complaint said Paul Dlouhy, 53, had indecent contact with a 13-year-old at a home in...
Center Point man arrested for alleged indecent contact with 13-year-old