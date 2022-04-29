Cedar Rapids man charged after OWI injures passenger

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been charged with causing serious injury by vehicle and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and/or drugs.

On March 9th, 2021, 27-year-old Dylan James Armstrong drove his motorcycle with a passenger on board in the area of I-380 and Wilson Avenue SW. A Police investigation showed that Armstrong caused a collision after driving in a reckless manner while there were controlled substances in his system.

A blood/urine test revealed that Armstrong had amphetamines, benzodiazepines, and marijuana metabolites in his system.

The collision caused the passenger on his motorcycle to sustain serious injuries that required hospitalizations and surgeries.

