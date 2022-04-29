April Showers Bring May Showers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As April draws to a close this weekend, it ends like most of the month has been: cool, windy, and wet. Showers and storms become more widespread overnight into Saturday morning. This is when the heaviest rainfall will occur. Showers linger into the evening with a westerly wind taking over by Sunday. This keeps a cooler than a normal pattern with us for the start of May. More activity weather remains in place with additional rain chances next week. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.