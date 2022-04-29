Show You Care
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine

Willy Joseph Cancel, an American fighting in Ukraine, has been killed.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Relatives are telling media outlets a former U.S. Marine has been killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces in war with Russia.

Rebecca Cabrera tells CNN her son, 22-year-old Willy Joseph Cancel, was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that sent him to Ukraine. His widow, Brittany Cancel, tells Fox News he leaves behind a young son and that she sees her husband as a hero.

“My husband did die in Ukraine,” Brittany Cancel said. “He went there wanting to help people, he had always felt that that was his main mission in life.”

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

