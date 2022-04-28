Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

With mental toughness, Iowa’s Payton Wensel has an All-American breakout

By Scott Saville
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Payton Wensel was a champion racer at Linn-Mar, but the adjustment to Division I track and field was difficult.

“The past couple years I felt I was in this pit mentally. I didn’t see the end in sight,” Wensel said. “So this year seeing the end in sight I’m like ‘oh my goodness, I need to put as much time and energy into this as I can because I don’t have that much time left.’ I started looking at things in a more positive way.”

Through hard work and mental toughness Wensel’s talent is breaking through barriers. In her senior year, she earned first team All-American honors indoors in the 4x400 relay.

“I was always trying to be better, try and improve anywhere that I can,” Wensel said. “Everything is finally clicking this year and it’s awesome.”

Wensel, who has had some monster kicks this season, is also having a breakthrough season the 400 hurdles.

“I was struggling the first two years trying to figure out the race again, COVID-19 hitting and missing on that year,” she said. “I’m so grateful and so blessed to be putting up those times now.”

The Iowa women’s 400 hurdles team ranks number one in the nation this season.

“We all are pushing each other to get better,” Wensel said. “You see your teammate drop a crazy time and that just wanna make me go out there and drop a crazy time.”

They call this ‘championship season’ in track and field, and Payton has set some big goals.

“I really wanna go back to nationals in the 4x400.”

Her coach said seeing her race is a joy.

“She has been dialed in and focused this year,” said head track and field coach Joey Woody. “What makes it fun for me as a coach (is) to see her light up and see these performances I don’t think she thought she could do.”

Wensel, who won the 200 meter title last week at the Musco Twilight, is really excited to run in front of the home crowd at Drake this week.

“Drake is a special place,” she said. “Oh my goodness I’m so excited after not getting to run their sophomore year and junior year i’m so ready to be back on the blue oval.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police with the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety are looking for this person,...
One injured in robbery at the University of Iowa
The Linn-Mar school board is set to vote on whether to approve policies regarding students who...
Linn-Mar school board passes new policy for transgender students
The school says there is no danger to the student and staff.
Staff member killed at Dubuque Middle School following accident
Police lights.
2 guilty of killing Iowa teens for video games, phones
Hy-Vee
Iowa-based Hy-Vee seeks to move corporate workers to retail

Latest News

Max Murphy
Iowa’ Max Murphy looking to break more records
University of Iowa student-athletes participate in the 24th-annual "Day of Caring" on Sunday,...
‘Day of Caring’ gets Hawkeye athletes volunteering in Johnson County
Competition remains open at quarterback position for Hawkeyes
Competition remains open at quarterback position for Hawkeyes
WATCH: Iowa and UNI headline Musco Twilight in Iowa City
WATCH: Iowa and UNI headline Musco Twilight in Iowa City