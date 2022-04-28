Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Teen charged in killing of Fairfield teacher wants case moved to juvenile court

Attorneys for one of the teens accused of killing a Fairfield Spanish Teacher will argue to get his case moved to juvenile court.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Attorneys for one of the teens accused of killing a Fairfield Spanish Teacher will argue to get his case moved to juvenile court.

Jeremy Goodale faces first-degree murder charges for the death of Nohema Graber.

He and Willard Miller are both charged as adults in Graber’s death, meaning if convicted, they’d face life in prison without parole.

Attorneys for the teens are fighting to have their case moved to juvenile court.

Miller’s hearing to get the case moved is set for next month.

Graber was reported missing last November, the day before her body was found in a park near the high school where she worked.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school says there is no danger to the student and staff.
Staff member killed at Dubuque Middle School following accident
Hy-Vee
Iowa-based Hy-Vee seeks to move corporate workers to retail
Farm accident in Linn County
Farm accident results in Linn County man’s death
The side of a Linn County Sheriff deputy's vehicle.
Multiple people injured in two-vehicle head-on collision on County Home Rd
Police say he stole the tickets and cash between January 23rd, 2022, and January 25th, 2022.
Cedar Rapids Casey’s employee accused of stealing lottery tickets and cash

Latest News

Kaitlin Bergan, a former member of the Coralville Fire Department, has died.
Former member of Coralville fire dept. dies
Arrest made.
Ossian man accused of sexually abusing child for several years
Darrell McGill, 39, of Iowa City, is charged with Dominion/Control of a Firearm by a Felon.
Police make arrest in July 2021 shots fired incident in Iowa City Hills Bank parking lot
Clear Creek Amana High School (KCRG-TV9 News)
Clear Creek Amana Interim Superintendent resigns to focus on run for State Senate