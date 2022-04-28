Show You Care
Some morning rain around, especially north

Watch for some showers this morning across eastern Iowa.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some areas of showers are still expected in eastern Iowa today. While most of the rainfall is focused over the northern half, it’s still feasible that some of this activity may drift south over time and affect the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas with a few showers this morning. Whatever falls looks pretty light and scattered. Plan on another day in the 50s. Tomorrow is interesting in that there may be an isolated shower early, then a large break before the better chance of rain arrives at night. That part of the system is the one that’ll affect us going into Saturday morning with a real good chance of rain. Hopefully, the activity can become more scattered by Saturday afternoon. Around a half inch of rainfall is expected with that part of the system and it should be out of here by Sunday morning.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

