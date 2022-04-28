Police make arrest in July 2021 shots fired incident in Iowa City Hills Bank parking lot
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a man this week, alleging he is the one responsible for a shooting in the parking lot of an Iowa City Hills Bank last year.
Darrell McGill, 39, of Iowa City, is charged with Dominion/Control of a Firearm by a Felon.
Police said the incident happened in the bank’s parking lot at 2621 Muscatine Avenue, near the Town and Campus Apartments, at about 9:17 p.m. on July 24, 2021.
A criminal complaint says surveillance video shows McGill with a pistol in the parking lot. Officials said he later identified himself on the video, but denied being in possession of the firearm.
Police found McGill’s phone along with a 9 mm pistol in the area.
