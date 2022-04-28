Ossian man accused of sexually abusing child for several years

POSTVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - An Ossian man is accused of sexually abusing a child over the course of several years.

Fioncio Sazo Top, 38, is charged with second degree sexual abuse.

Police said the victim reported the abuse happened continuously between the ages of 5 and 10 years old, and the suspect threatened the safety of her family if she reported the abuse.

A criminal complaint shows the alleged abuse happened between October 2009 and December 2014 in Postville.

