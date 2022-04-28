Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Man charged with killing Iowa State Patrol officer relying on self defense during trial

We are also learning more about Michael Lang - the man accused in Smith's murder, and his previous convictions.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Michael Lang, the man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith, has submitted a letter of intent to the Iowa District Court that he will provide his own defense in his trial.

Police say a fight during a traffic stop led to a shootout at Lang’s home in Grundy Center. Lang is charged with first-degree murder.

The trial will commence on May 9th, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. A pretrial conference shall be held on May 2, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the Grundy County Courthouse, Grundy Center, Iowa.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school says there is no danger to the student and staff.
Staff member killed at Dubuque Middle School following accident
Hy-Vee
Iowa-based Hy-Vee seeks to move corporate workers to retail
Farm accident in Linn County
Farm accident results in Linn County man’s death
The side of a Linn County Sheriff deputy's vehicle.
Multiple people injured in two-vehicle head-on collision on County Home Rd
Kimberly Jibbens
Cedar Rapids woman facing dependent abuse charges

Latest News

(Image: KCRG File)
Eastern Iowa Airport holds State of Your Airport event marking 75-year history with a look to the future
Micalla Rettinger
3 year anniversary of the death of Micalla Rettinger
Dubuque Middle School
Dubuque Schools identify employee killed in accident
The Dubuque Community School District is offering counseling for any students or staff needing...
Dubuque Middle School names staff member killed in accident