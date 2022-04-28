Man charged with killing Iowa State Patrol officer relying on self defense during trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Michael Lang, the man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith, has submitted a letter of intent to the Iowa District Court that he will provide his own defense in his trial.

Police say a fight during a traffic stop led to a shootout at Lang’s home in Grundy Center. Lang is charged with first-degree murder.

The trial will commence on May 9th, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. A pretrial conference shall be held on May 2, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the Grundy County Courthouse, Grundy Center, Iowa.

