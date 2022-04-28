Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Linn-Mar’s McKade Jelinek is a multi-sport throwing superstar

By Jack Lido
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - When McKade Jelinek has a strong toss, he knows it.

“You kind of have that feeling once it comes off your fingers that you know it’s gonna be a good one,” Jelinek said.

The senior holds the Linn-Mar record after a discus throw of 183 feet, eight inches, the second best mark in the state. When he first tried to throw the discus, he was inspired by another sport.

“I’ve been a quarterback all the way since second grade,” Jelinek said. “(I) went out for track for running in middle school, then I saw the field events for throwing, I knew I was good at throwing so I thought might as well try it out.”

Sometimes it’s that simple. Plus, it led Jelinek to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where he turned a football visit into a spot on the track and field team.

“I love throwing discus, so I met with the track coach there and asked him if I could join the team,” Jelinek said. “I told him what I hit last year, and they said yeah we can find you a spot here.”

Jelinek also has another season of baseball ahead.

“I throw year round with baseball. track and football,” he said “It builds up arm strength over time, helps throw further.”

With Jelinek’s size, you’d think discus would be all about strength, but his coach disagrees.

“Does strength help? It fits into the equation absolutely, but technique is huge,” said Linn-Mar’s head throws coach Gordon Hackett. “I kind of equate it to a 200 to 300 pound ballerina throwing a 1.6 kilogram disc.”

Jelinek is already a state champion, but he’s yet to win a Drake flag.

“185 at drake is the goal, and get first place.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school says there is no danger to the student and staff.
Staff member killed at Dubuque Middle School following accident
Police with the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety are looking for this person,...
One injured in robbery at the University of Iowa
The Linn-Mar school board is set to vote on whether to approve policies regarding students who...
Linn-Mar school board passes new policy for transgender students
Hy-Vee
Iowa-based Hy-Vee seeks to move corporate workers to retail
Police lights.
2 guilty of killing Iowa teens for video games, phones

Latest News

Linn-Mar’s McKade Jelinek is a multi-sport throwing superstar
Linn-Mar’s McKade Jelinek is a multi-sport throwing superstar
With mental toughness, Iowa’s Payton Wensel has an All-American breakout
With mental toughness, Iowa’s Payton Wensel has an All-American breakout
Cyclones’ Otzelberger promotes Schmidt to assistant coach
This year’s FRYfest to celebrate Iowa women’s athletics, Title IX