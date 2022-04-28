Kennedy soccer senior Salaa Jung plays fasted during Ramadan

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday marks the final day of Ramadan, the holiest month on the Islamic calendar.

Salaa Jung, following Muslim tradition, fasts from sunrise to sunset.

“No food, no water throughout the day,” Jung said. “I always think that God is with me God is with all of us, so I’m not alone on this journey. I have brothers and sisters around the world who are fasting with me.”

Jung says his teammates are in disbelief, but he tells them it’s very much possible

“They think I’m crazy to fast while I play,” he said. “Just being able to run back and forth just kind of shows that I feel kind of closer to God myself.”

Jung says the holy month isn’t just about the fasting.

“Throughout this month this is the month in which the Quran our holy scripture was revealed to the profit Mohammed peace be upon him,” Jung said. “Throughout this month, it’s not just about not eating or not drinking it’s about connecting yourself back to the religion.”

Which is why in addition to the fast, Jung also happily completes his five daily prayers, something he does every day, all year round.

Jung says during this month especially, he feel connected with his family and the Muslim community.

“A semi big I guess community at our mosque here in Cedar Rapids,” Jung said. “It’s nice to be in that kind of community with all the people.”

But on the pitch, he says he connects with everyone else.

“That’s kind of the beauty of the sport itself that everyone around the world,” Jung said “I’m able to learn a few things about (my opponent), he might be a different religion than me, a different ethnicity, it’s always cool to be on the same field as people like that.”

