Groups from North Dakota, Iowa to co-develop CO2 storage

Minnkota and Summit say they have been working independently on the development of their...
Minnkota and Summit say they have been working independently on the development of their respective carbon capture and storage projects.((AP Photo/Stephen Groves, file))
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTER, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota-based power cooperative and an Iowa company have announced an agreement to co-develop carbon dioxide storage facilities.

Minnkota Power Cooperative, which operates out of Grand Forks, and Ames, Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions say the CO2 storage facilities would be located in western North Dakota, near the town of Center.

Minnkota and Summit say they have been working independently on the development of their respective carbon capture and storage projects.

The groups say the partnership “will more quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively advance their projects to commercial operations.”

