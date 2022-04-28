Former member of Coralville fire dept. dies
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former member of the Coralville Fire Department has died.
Kaitlin Bergan had been a probationary firefighter and paramedic with the Memphis Fire Department. She recently graduated Lateral Class 117.
On its Facebook page, the Memphis Fire Department announced Bergan’s death, but did say how it happened.
“Although she was with us for a short time, her charismatic attitude, contagious smile, and unmatched work ethic have left a lasting impression that our department will never forget,” The department said in the post.
The Coralville Fire Department reshared the post saying, “Please keep her family and friends in your prayers.”
