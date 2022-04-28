Show You Care
Former member of Coralville fire dept. dies

Kaitlin Bergan, a former member of the Coralville Fire Department, has died.
Kaitlin Bergan, a former member of the Coralville Fire Department, has died.(Memphis Fire Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former member of the Coralville Fire Department has died.

Kaitlin Bergan had been a probationary firefighter and paramedic with the Memphis Fire Department. She recently graduated Lateral Class 117.

On its Facebook page, the Memphis Fire Department announced Bergan’s death, but did say how it happened.

“Although she was with us for a short time, her charismatic attitude, contagious smile, and unmatched work ethic have left a lasting impression that our department will never forget,” The department said in the post.

The Coralville Fire Department reshared the post saying, “Please keep her family and friends in your prayers.”

Kaitlin was a former member of the Coralville Fire Department. Please keep her family and friends in your prayers.

Posted by City of Coralville Fire Department on Thursday, April 28, 2022

