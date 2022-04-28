Fire at Iowa City mobile home park damages two units

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire at an Iowa City mobile home park caused an estimated, combined $60,000 in damage to two units on Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 2128 South Riverside Drive at 6:16 p.m.

At the scene, crews found a large fire in one of the units. Officials said the occupants were able to exit safely.

The fire had also spread to another, nearby, unoccupied unit.

Officials say two pets remain unaccounted for.

One firefighter was injured, but was treated and released at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

