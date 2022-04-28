Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Fire at Iowa City mobile home park damages two units

A fire at an Iowa City mobile home park damaged two units on Wednesday.
A fire at an Iowa City mobile home park damaged two units on Wednesday.(Iowa City Fire Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire at an Iowa City mobile home park caused an estimated, combined $60,000 in damage to two units on Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 2128 South Riverside Drive at 6:16 p.m.

At the scene, crews found a large fire in one of the units. Officials said the occupants were able to exit safely.

The fire had also spread to another, nearby, unoccupied unit.

Officials say two pets remain unaccounted for.

One firefighter was injured, but was treated and released at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school says there is no danger to the student and staff.
Staff member killed at Dubuque Middle School following accident
Hy-Vee
Iowa-based Hy-Vee seeks to move corporate workers to retail
Farm accident in Linn County
Farm accident results in Linn County man’s death
The side of a Linn County Sheriff deputy's vehicle.
Multiple people injured in two-vehicle head-on collision on County Home Rd
Police say he stole the tickets and cash between January 23rd, 2022, and January 25th, 2022.
Cedar Rapids Casey’s employee accused of stealing lottery tickets and cash

Latest News

Clear Creek Amana High School (KCRG-TV9 News)
Clear Creek Amana Interim Superintendent resigns to focus on run for State Senate
Employees of Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids came together to help replenish the tree canopy...
Collins Aerospace employees work to replenish tree canopy lost in derecho
White House COVID-19 adviser Doctor Anthony Fauci says the country is out of the worst part of...
Dr. Fauci: US 'out of the pandemic phase'
Four astronauts have arrived to the International Space Station.
Four astronauts arrive at International Space Station