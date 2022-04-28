Dubuque Middle School names staff member killed in accident

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Dubuque Community School District named the staff member killed at Roosevelt Middle School on Wednesday.

Craig Jackson, a dedicated member of the district staff, died in an accident on the school’s football field while operating a roller compactor. Leaders say that while Jackson was attempting to maneuver under the field’s goal post, the compactor’s safety roll-ball struck the bottom of the goal post, causing it to fall forward on him.

Dubuque Police have investigated the incident and have also determined it to be accidental.

Jackson served on the staff for 23 years. He served as a mechanic in the transportation office of the district from 1999 to 2017, before becoming a groundskeeper in the buildings and grounds office.

“We are heartbroken to have lost Craig as a member of our district family and we send our deepest condolences to his family members and loved ones. He will be truly missed across the district.”

