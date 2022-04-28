Dubuque convict escapes during work release

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police say that 42-year-old Jason Christopher Lehman failed to report back to the Dubuque residential facility as was required of him yesterday.

Lehman, who was admitted to the work release facility on April 18th, 2022, was convicted of Child Endangerment and other charges in Dubuque County. Lehman is a 5′11″ white male that weighs 195 pounds.

Anyone with information on Lehman’s whereabouts is asked to contact local police.

