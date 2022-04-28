Show You Care
Collins Aerospace employees work to replenish tree canopy lost in derecho

Employees of Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids came together to help replenish the tree canopy following the derecho in August 2020.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Employees of Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids came together Wednesday to help replenish the tree canopy lost in the August 2020 derecho.

Twenty-three employees volunteered to replace trees at Stefan Park, located on the corner of 17th Avenue and 2nd Street Southwest.

The event was in collaboration with the nonprofit Trees Forever, and was part of Collins’ parent company, Raytheon Technologies’, Global Month of Service.

The derecho destroyed millions of trees in Iowa, with about 660,000 trees in Cedar Rapids alone.

Employees hope to build a better future with these life-giving trees.

“It’s definitely more than the individual in any circumstance, so it’s a great way for us as individuals to give back, but then also as a company to give back to the community,” Jennet Volden, an employee of Collins Aerospace, said.

Wednesday’s event commemorated the Raytheon Technologies’ two-year anniversary.

