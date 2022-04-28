Clear Creek Amana Interim Superintendent resigns to focus on run for State Senate

OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - The Clear Creek Amana Community School District said its interim Superintendent, Joseph E. Brown Sr., has resigned to focus on his run for State Senator District 35.

The board accepted his resignation at a meeting on Wednesday night.

Brown served in the interim role for the past eight months. He leaves his contract two months early.

Associate Superintendent Matt Leeman take over the role left by Brown until July 1, when Dr. Corey Seymour is expected to begin as the District Superintendent.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.