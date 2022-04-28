Show You Care
Clear Creek Amana Interim Superintendent resigns to focus on run for State Senate

Clear Creek Amana High School (KCRG-TV9 News)
Clear Creek Amana High School (KCRG-TV9 News)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - The Clear Creek Amana Community School District said its interim Superintendent, Joseph E. Brown Sr., has resigned to focus on his run for State Senator District 35.

The board accepted his resignation at a meeting on Wednesday night.

Brown served in the interim role for the past eight months. He leaves his contract two months early.

Associate Superintendent Matt Leeman take over the role left by Brown until July 1, when Dr. Corey Seymour is expected to begin as the District Superintendent.

