City of West Liberty and Fire Department make progress in negotiations; service deadline extended to June 3rd

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of West Liberty and its volunteer Fire Department have extended the service deadline over a proposed 28E Agency agreement while negotiations between the two continue.

After a lengthy period of “hostility” between the City and Fire Department, the Fire Chief announced on Thursday that relations between the two are improving - for now.

The Fire Department says they are happy to see an increase in communications between both parties and are pleased Mayor Katie McCullough has taken the time and effort to “ease concerns, answer questions, and explain potential intentions to move the process forward.”

More work still needs to be done before a more permanent agreement is reached, but the department is happy with this positive step. They are extending their services deadline to June 3rd, 2022.

“We again thank the community for their continued support and hope that you would still positively ask the council members to support this effort! Let’s keep running toward this emergency--just as our volunteer department does every time that pager goes off-- and not away! We can get there and put out this frustrating fire!”

