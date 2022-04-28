Bridge Under the Bridge forced to move, Linn County says their hands are tied

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Since the derecho in 2020, Bridge Under the Bridge has parked their food truck under interstate 380 along 8th Avenue SW.

On the chance that the Juvenile Detention Center needs more parking spaces, this truck is viewed as violation.

Linn County Supervisor, Ben Rogers says that the lot is leased to the county by the Iowa Department of Transportation.

According to him and the Bridge Under the Bridge Facebook page, the Iowa DOT has received several complaints about some trash, large items, and the food truck being left in the lot and obstructing spaces for drivers needing to park here.

Owner of the non-profit, Bridgette Williams Robinson has received a lot of support on social media from people in the community offering their lots and suggesting other public spaces to park and operate.

The county says their hands are tied.

“It would really have to be a community call to see what spaces are available to allow them to have their food truck there and still do all the good work. It’s just gotten to a point working with them and working with them and now we have a deadline imposed on us,” said Rogers.

Rogers adds that the county made Bridge Under the Bridge aware of these complaints and the possibility of moving a couple months ago.

The city has shown their support in trying to help Bridge Under the Bridge in this moving process.

Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell said in a statement, “City staff contacted the organization and is helping to identify a permanent storage solution. Our goal is to ensure this important community resource remains available to those who seek their assistance.”

Williams Robinson has not said where she plans to move her truck.

Offers and suggestions on Facebook range from the library parking lot, to a resident’s own property.

