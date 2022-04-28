Show You Care
Bird flu cases increase price of eggs

By Brian Tabick
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - In a month, egg prices have risen more than a dollar a dozen.

The biggest driver of this increase is the current bird flu outbreak. More than 33 million birds have been killed by bird flu nationally, and people are feeling the impacts at the grocery store. That’s closing in on the 2015 outbreak where more than 50 million birds were killed.

Tim Linder of Johnson County said they don’t eat a whole lot of eggs in their house, but said he’s noticed the prices of eggs drastically increase.

“The prices are amazing,” he said.

Last month, a dozen eggs sold for $1.38. This month, they’ve more than doubled to $2.95 a dozen. Taking its toll on local grocery stores like Sam’s Main Street Market in Solon.

“I never really know what’s behind the supply issue,” he said.

Lensing said the bird flu outbreaks have him calling the local suppliers to ensure eggs they’re getting are safe.

“The increase on the local vendors weren’t as drastic,” he said. “They said it was because their suppliers weren’t the ones affected by bird flu.”

Lensing said he was doing his best to price his eggs during the recent spike. Shoppers like Linder said other items on their shopping list were going up as well.

“Everything is going up,” he said. The prices of chicken; its amazing.”

