Active end to April

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An active pattern remains in place as we head toward the end of April. Scattered showers come to an end giving us what looks to be an overall dry Friday. Friday Night and Saturday showers and storms return as an area of low-pressure tracks out of the Plains. The low pulls to the northeast on Sunday ending with a few lingering showers. Several storms move near the state next week with additional rain chances. Cooler than normal temperatures also stay in place. Have a great night.

