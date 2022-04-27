Show You Care
Witnesses: Fire damages Clayton Co. bar and restaurant

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILLVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire has caused extensive damage to a bar in rural Clayton County according to witnesses.

The fire was reported Tuesday evening at the Bootleggers River Tavern, located along Noble Road in Millville not far from where Highway 52 crosses the Turkey River.

Video and photos of the fire show firefighters working to extinguish the flames and the smoke.

Officials have not released any information on the fire.

Clayton County Fire(COURTESY: MISSY KREMER)
Clayton County Fire(COURTESY: MISSY KREMER)(KCRG)
Clayton County Fire Day (Courtesy Missy Kremer)
Clayton County Fire Day (Courtesy Missy Kremer)

More information is expected to be released Wednesday morning.

Clayton County Fire Day (Courtesy Missy Kremer)
Clayton County Fire Day