Wind picks up today, a few showers tonight into tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The April chill continues today and is anyone surprised? There will be at least a 20 degree temperature spread from north to south this afternoon. Highs around Dubuque and Decorah will be into the upper 40s while places south of I-80 push well into the 60s. In-between, expect 50s. The east winds will become rather gusty at times. Clouds will slowly build through the day, which may lead to a few showers overnight into tomorrow morning. At this time, any rain looks very light and scattered, likely only amounting to a tenth of an inch or less. The better chance of rain in the coming days continues to be focused on Saturday and with that system, we may pick up over a half-inch in spots. Just beyond that system, it does look a bit more active into next week.

