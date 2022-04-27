Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Wind picks up today, a few showers tonight into tomorrow

Plan on a day similar to yesterday, though the wind will be increasing and you'll notice a few more clouds.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The April chill continues today and is anyone surprised? There will be at least a 20 degree temperature spread from north to south this afternoon. Highs around Dubuque and Decorah will be into the upper 40s while places south of I-80 push well into the 60s. In-between, expect 50s. The east winds will become rather gusty at times. Clouds will slowly build through the day, which may lead to a few showers overnight into tomorrow morning. At this time, any rain looks very light and scattered, likely only amounting to a tenth of an inch or less. The better chance of rain in the coming days continues to be focused on Saturday and with that system, we may pick up over a half-inch in spots. Just beyond that system, it does look a bit more active into next week.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police with the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety are looking for this person,...
One injured in robbery at the University of Iowa
The Linn-Mar school board is set to vote on whether to approve policies regarding students who...
Linn-Mar school board passes new policy for transgender students
Police lights.
2 guilty of killing Iowa teens for video games, phones
Report: More than $17k in donations to Univ. of Iowa hospital patients missing, misused
Cedar Rapids Police found a body lying in the street when they responded to a shots fired...
Cedar Rapids man identified as Monday morning gunshot victim

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, April 27th
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Evening, April 26
First Alert Forecast
Frost/Freeze Tonight
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday, Afternoon, April 26