Wife of man charged with child sex abuse resigns from Coralville City Council

Jill Dodd
Jill Dodd(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Jill Dodds, the wife of the man charged with committing child sex abuse at their home daycare, has resigned from the Coralville City Council.

In a lengthy speech at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Dodd’s resigned from the Council saying, “I hope I helped improve our community. You have my deepest gratitude for allowing me this honor, and with that said, I tender my resignation as a Coralville City Councilor, effective immediately.”

Police arrested her husband Jeffrey Dodds on two counts of second-degree sexual abuse for incidents that occurred between June 1st, 2021, and Nov. 19th, 2021.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said the case involves a victim under the age of 14, while that child was in Jeffery Dodds’ care at their home address.

Jefferey Dodds co-owned Simple Abundance Child Care in Coralville with his wife Jill, who had served on the Coralville City Council since 2012. The child care center’s website says they care for 12 children ranging in age from birth to five years.

A spokesperson for the department said that the Dodds “voluntarily gave up their registration” and are not currently registered as a Child Development home.

