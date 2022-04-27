Show You Care
Small town restaurant say they are one of many still experiencing pandemic-related challenges

By Libbie Randall
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, Iowa (KCRG) - Jason Jasnous started his ownership of the Classic Deli in Brooklyn shortly before the pandemic. As with many business owners, it was a major setback no one could have predicted. But now that public places everywhere are seeing safety-related restrictions lessen, the challenges for the Jasnous’ are still just as strong.

“It just got to a point where now we are so thin and run ragged that to keep up with demand - and there’s a lot of demand - I don’t know what else to do,” Jason told TV-9.

He says his “Help Wanted” sign has been posted in front of his store for over two years. Like many restaurants, The Classic Deli has found it hard to hire and retain staff.

“If I could weather a higher dollar for the food that we serve, if we had a cook I could afford to pay that cook a very reasonable wage,” said Jasnous.

He owns the deli with his wife, Jessica, and they say between trying to budget rising food costs, and offering a competitive wage, she fears the worst... like having to switch to a fully take-out establishment

“Just take it a day at a time and, you know, wait for things to even back out, for people to feel more comfortable coming back out and getting back to work,” said Jessica.

But they are still planning for the best.

Both Jasnous’s are hoping to open up a new dialogue for potential restaurant employees.

“I think we could find ourselves re-inspired to be doing what we’re doing and not have such a push against the wind every day,” said Jason.

Right now, six people work at the classic Deli, but continue to serve big crowds during breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Which is why the Jasnous’s say these obstacles are that much more stressful.

