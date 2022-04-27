Rain chances increase

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As the sky fills with clouds tonight, eventually some showers develop. This chance for showers will be light and scattered. This is due to a developing frontal system setting up across Iowa. Friday looks cloudy but dry, while Saturday once again features showers and storms. Overall this is the best chance we will have for rainfall this week. Looking ahead a more active weather pattern sets up for early May. Have a great night.

