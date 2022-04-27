Police: Man faces charges after he threatened woman with a gun at Cedar Rapids apartment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was arrested early Wednesday morning in Cedar Rapids after police say he threatened someone and fired gunshots.

In a press release, police said they responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at an apartment in the 5000 block of 16th Avenue Southwest just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the caller left the line open and the dispatcher reported hearing a man threaten the caller. The caller then reportedly told the dispatcher the man was armed with a gun.

The caller reported that the man left the apartment, then she heard gunshots outside.

After arriving, officers were able to find and arrest 25-year-old Jeremiah Taylor.

Police said they found evidence of the shooting, recovered a stolen firearm, and later identified Taylor as a felon.

Taylor faces several charges including, Assault with a Weapon, Harassment, Criminal Mischief, Reckless Use of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Trafficking Stolen Weapons.

