Oelwein man accused of threatening to shoot and blow up Independence Walmart

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - On April 20th, Independence police responded to a report of a threat of terrorism at the Independence Walmart in the 200 block of Enterprise Dr.

The report stated that a male subject called the store’s pharmacy and made a threat to “shoot” everybody. According to one of the pharmacy’s managers, two separate employees fielded calls from the subject.

The first employee stated the male subject called to inform them of an employee stealing. The second employee stated that the caller talked about “how they would not care if somebody inside was stealing, so he may as well come in and steal.” The caller then shouted expletives at the employee and threatened to come in and shoot up the store.

Police traced the call back to 49-year-old Shawn Armstrong.

While officers were at the store, Armstrong called again from the same number. An officer answered the phone and informed the caller that he was a police officer. The caller then shouted derogatory, racial expletives at the officer and threatened this time to blow up the store. The caller hung up once the officer explained he was making threats of terrorism.

After a follow-up call in which Armstrong denied being the caller, Armstrong eventually admitted to the calls stating he was misunderstood. After police informed him again of the seriousness of his words, he leveled more threats at the officer and threatened to “kill” him.

Armstrong was charged with Threats of Terrorism, Threat of Explosive or Incendiary Device, and Harassment in the First Degree.

