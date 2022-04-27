Show You Care
Multiple people injured in two-vehicle head-on collision on County Home Rd

The side of a Linn County Sheriff deputy's vehicle.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday at approximately 3:40 pm, the Linn County Sheriff Deputies, Robins Police, Robins Fire Department, Monroe Fire Department, IDOT Highway Helper, Area Ambulance, and AirCare Air Ambulance responded to a report of a two-vehicle head-on collision that took place on County Home Rd.

Responders say a 2015 Silver Volkswagen Jetta was traveling eastbound on County Home Rd east of North Troy Rd when it collided with a Blue Subaru Outback that was traveling west.

Witnesses reported that the Volkswagen was attempting to pass an eastbound stopped bus when the collision occurred.

The driver of the Volkswagen was flown to the University of Iowa Hospital by AirCare for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Two juveniles in the Subaru were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital with minor injuries.

All occupants reported wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.

