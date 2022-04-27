Mount Vernon’s Maia Bentley scores her 100th career goal

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - She made history with her right foot Tuesday night: Maia Bentley scored her 99th, 100th and 101st career goals Tuesday evening.

“It feels pretty good it was definitely a team effort I could not have done it without these guys behind me,” Bentley said.

The senior did it in an impressive two and a half years, after losing her sophomore season due to the pandemic.

But Bentley says her journey to that 3rd digit began in that spring of 2020.

“Almost every single day when we were stuck in the house me and my brother came up to this field (at Mount Vernon high school) and we just shot for hours,” Bentley said. “That definitely helped get my shot a lot better.”

Bentley’s got 23 goals so far in 2022. She’ll look to score more next season as a Drake Bulldog.

“I absolutely loved the culture (at Drake),” she said. “The coaching staff and how much joy the players had.”

“Honestly it means a lot more to me the assists than the goals do,” Bentley said. “Being able to give up the goal that could be yours but could also be someone else’s a lot easier.”

