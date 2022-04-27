Marion Arts Festival returns to City Square Park in May

Show You Care
The Marion Arts Festival is returning to City Square Park to celebrate its 30th anniversary on May 21.(Marion Arts Festival Facebook)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Arts Festival is returning to City Square Park to celebrate its 30th anniversary on May 21.

The festival, founded in 1993, brings 50 nationally sourced artists, with this year bringing a lineup of artists from past festivals.

The festival’s Empty Bowls project will bring more than 1,000 bowls created by students from five school districts to be sold at the event.

All the proceeds from the sales of the bowls will go to food assistance programs.

Additionally, the festival’s half-marathon and 5K run make a return this year, with routes that showcase the best of the city’s sites and scenery.

In a press release, Festival Director Deb Bailey said the thing she loves most about the festival is how it demonstrates to everyone that they can have art that is unique to them.

“Every time a kid asks an artist how they made that, a bell rings in their parents’ ears; the festival proves that artmaking can be a bona fide career choice with talent and training,” Bailey said. “Few places or experiences deliver that message.”

For more information, including how to register to run in the half-marathon and 5k, click here.

