Iowa’ Max Murphy looking to break more records

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hawkeye runner Max Murphy has already broken the program’s 1,500 meter record, but he wants more.

“Hopefully next time I have the chance (to take it lower),” Murphy said on his 3:40.63 time. “I definitely think I have a lot of room for improvement.”

That chance will be at the Drake Relays, where the sophomore has never run as a Hawkeye.

