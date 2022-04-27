Iowa blood center raising money for Ukraine

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - LifeServe Blood Center is partnering with other blood centers nationwide, including here in Iowa, to raise money for Ukraine.

The goal is to help the country buy new equipment, like blood bags and machines.

“The need for blood is probably higher in that area because of everything going on,” said Danielle West, the public relations and marketing manager for LifeServe.

People who donate blood or plasma can then use the online store points from their donation, and give it back to LifeServe for money sent to Ukraine.

LifeServe says it also plans to match up to $10,000.

“I just think this is a good way for people to give back if you’ve been looking for a way to support the Ukraine area, and you can not only help your community blood supply,” West said.

There are LifeServe centers in Marshalltown, Des Moines, and more in western Iowa.

You can also donate, click here.

