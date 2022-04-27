Farm accident results in Linn County man’s death
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 7:42 am on Wednesday, Linn County Deputies, Sheriff’s Rescue, Central City Fire, and Center Point Ambulance responded to a farm accident in a field on Bowdish Rd. West of Whittier Rd.
Upon arrival, crews discovered that a 73-year-old Springville man had been operating a field processor when he slipped and fell from the equipment.
The man died as a result.
