Farm accident results in Linn County man’s death

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 7:42 am on Wednesday, Linn County Deputies, Sheriff’s Rescue, Central City Fire, and Center Point Ambulance responded to a farm accident in a field on Bowdish Rd. West of Whittier Rd.

Upon arrival, crews discovered that a 73-year-old Springville man had been operating a field processor when he slipped and fell from the equipment.

The man died as a result.

