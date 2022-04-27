Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Elon Musk quest to scrap deal over 2018 tweets is rejected

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin on Dec. 1, 2020. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File)(Hannibal Hanschke | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Elon Musk’s request to scrap a settlement with securities regulators over 2018 tweets claiming he had the funding to take Tesla private was denied by a federal judge in New York.

Judge Lewis Liman on Wednesday also denied a motion to nullify subpoenas of Musk seeking information about possible violations of his settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Musk had asked the court to throw out the settlement, which required that his tweets be approved by a Tesla attorney. The SEC is investigating whether the Tesla CEO violated the settlement with tweets last November asking Twitter followers if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock.

The whole dispute stems from an October 2018 agreement with the SEC in which Musk and Tesla each agreed to pay $20 million in civil fines over Musk’s tweets about having the money to take Tesla private at $420 per share.

The funding was far from secured and the electric vehicle company remains public, but Tesla’s stock price jumped. The settlement specified governance changes, including Musk’s ouster as board chairman, as well as pre-approval of his tweets.

Musk attorney Alex Spiro contended in court motions that the SEC was trampling on Musk’s right to free speech.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police with the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety are looking for this person,...
One injured in robbery at the University of Iowa
The Linn-Mar school board is set to vote on whether to approve policies regarding students who...
Linn-Mar school board passes new policy for transgender students
Police lights.
2 guilty of killing Iowa teens for video games, phones
Report: More than $17k in donations to Univ. of Iowa hospital patients missing, misused
Cedar Rapids Police found a body lying in the street when they responded to a shots fired...
Cedar Rapids man identified as Monday morning gunshot victim

Latest News

The Marion Arts Festival is returning to City Square Park to celebrate its 30th anniversary on...
Marion Arts Festival returns to City Square Park in May
Madeleine Albright
Madeleine Albright honored by Biden, other world leaders
FILE - Minneapolis police stand outside the department's 3rd Precinct on May 27, 2020, in...
Post-Floyd probe finds discrimination by Minneapolis police
On Earth Day, 37-year-old Binti gave birth to a healthy baby girl.
Zoo Knoxville welcomes baby chimpanzee