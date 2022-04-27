Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Earth, Wind and Fire saxophonist Woolfolk dies

Two members of Earth, Wind and Fire are seen in this undated photograph: Philip Bailey, left,...
Two members of Earth, Wind and Fire are seen in this undated photograph: Philip Bailey, left, and Andrew Woolfolk. Woolfolk has died, Bailey announced.(Instagram/philipbaileyewf/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Andrew Woolfolk, the saxophone player for Earth, Wind and Fire, died at 71.

Fellow band member Philip Bailey posted about Woolfolk’s passing on Instagram, with a photo of the two of them. Woolfolk is seen on the right.

Bailey described his bandmate, who he met in high school, as a “great talent. Funny. Competitive. Quick witted. And always styling.”

Woolfolk was ill for more than six years, though Bailey didn’t go into details.

He joined Earth, Wind and Fire in the 1970s, staying with the band on and off until 1993, the band said.

Woolfolk’s saxophone is heard in many of the band’s smash hits, such as “September,” “Shining Star” and “Let’s Groove.”

He also recorded with Phil Collins and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, along with his fellow original Earth, Wind and Fire members, in 2000.

Woolfolk grew up in Denver, and he and two bandmates were inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame in 2017.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police with the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety are looking for this person,...
One injured in robbery at the University of Iowa
The Linn-Mar school board is set to vote on whether to approve policies regarding students who...
Linn-Mar school board passes new policy for transgender students
Police lights.
2 guilty of killing Iowa teens for video games, phones
Report: More than $17k in donations to Univ. of Iowa hospital patients missing, misused
Cedar Rapids Police found a body lying in the street when they responded to a shots fired...
Cedar Rapids man identified as Monday morning gunshot victim

Latest News

Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation
FILE - Joey and Paula Reed pose for a photo with a portrait of their son Marine veteran and...
Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner exchange
Starting in May, Chernigivske, pronounced churnee-iskay, will be brewed in New Jersey. The beer...
Anheuser-Busch to brew a Ukrainian beer in the US
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
House 1/6 panel wants to hear from McCarthy after new audio