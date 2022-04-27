Show You Care
Des Moines businesses anticipate boost in crowds from Drake Relays

Nearly 40,000 people are coming to Des Moines this weekend for the Drake Relays.
By KCCI
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Nearly 40,000 people are coming to Des Moines this weekend for the Drake Relays.

Catch Des Moines estimates the influx of people will bring between $12 to $13 million to the city. People will spend that money at bars, restaurants and hotels.

Many bars are anticipating the biggest crowds to start coming on Wednesday.

Mike Kelly, the owner of West End Lounge, located on Drake’s campus, said his staff is gearing up for what could be their busiest week on record since the pandemic began.

“We get quite a bit of business from people going to the relays but the majority of the business are alumni during the relays. A lot of people come back, it’s a big reunion is what it is for people that went to school at Drake,” Kelly said.

The bar is celebrating 70 years on campus this year.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

