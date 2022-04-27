Show You Care
Davenport man sentenced to prison on child pornography charges

(Source: Pixabay)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday to 214 months - or nearly 18 years - in federal prison on several charges related to child pornography.

James Anthony Rogers, 57, must serve seven years of supervised release once he completes his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

He pleaded guilty in October to production of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and two counts of attempted enticement of a minor in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

According to court documents, the Davenport Police Department initiated an investigation into Rogers after receiving information regarding his possible involvement in the sexual solicitation of a boy.

Multiple search warrants revealed that Rogers had attempted contact with more than 50 boys and engaged in sexually explicit conversations with them, according to court records.

Rogers attempted to persuade the boys to send nude photographs of themselves and to meet in person to engage in sex acts for money or alcohol. A cellphone seized from Rogers contained numerous images of child pornography, according to court documents.

Cultivate Hope Corner Store brings healthy food at affordable price to Time Check neighborhood
