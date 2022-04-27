Show You Care
Cedar Rapids woman facing dependent abuse charges

Kimberly Jibbens
Kimberly Jibbens(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman is facing dependent adult abuse charges after depriving the person she was in care for of food, as well as frequently using their identification information and physically injuring them.

Police say 43-year-old Kimberly Sue Jibbens intentionally committed abuse between January 1st, 2020, and March 11th, 2022 to the person she was the guardian and caretaker of.

During their investigation police discovered the victim Jibbens was caring for had lost approximately 130 pounds while in her care. Food cabinets were locked and the victim was unable to follow a medically ordered diet, sometimes only being given bread and water for meals.

Police say Jibbens made the victim sit in a squatting position against the wall for extended periods of time and that the victim had injuries consistent with Jibbens punching them in the face, including a displaced nasal fracture and a non-displaced fracture of their nasal septum. The victim was not given medical treatment for those injuries.

Jibbens also reportedly used the victim’s identification information to obtain cable/internet services for an undetermined amount less than $1,500.

Jibbens was charged with Dependent Adult Abuse(Felony), Dependent Adult Abuse(Misdemeanor), and Forgery - Identity Theft.

