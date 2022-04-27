Cedar Rapids Casey’s employee accused of stealing lottery tickets and cash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man is accused of stealing cash and lottery tickets from his employer, Casey’s General Store.

28-year-old Darryl Tobias Porter is charged with Theft in the Fifth Degree and Iowa Lottery Violation after police say he stole approximately $120 in cash and approximately $703 in lottery tickets from the Casey’s Store he worked at.

Police say he stole the tickets and cash between January 23rd, 2022, and January 25th, 2022.

