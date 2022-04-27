Show You Care
CDC estimates 3 in 4 kids have had coronavirus infections

The antiviral drug, Remdesivir, can now be given to children as young as 28 days. (CNN, PFIZER)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Government researchers say three out of every four U.S. children have been infected with the coronavirus. Among Americans of all ages, more than half had signs of previous infection.

The figures come from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released Tuesday.

It looked in the blood of more than 200,000 Americans for virus-fighting antibodies made from infections, not vaccines.

They found that signs of past infection rose dramatically between December and February, when the omicron variant surged.

CDC officials stress that the previously infected should still get COVID-19 vaccines.

The CDC report came out the same day one vaccine manufacturer, Pfizer, sought permission to offer a booster dose to kids ages 5 to 11 — just like people 12 and older can get.

