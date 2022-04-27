Show You Care
Arson at Ottumwa hotel causes approximately $50,000 in damage

Investigators determined that the cause of the fire is arson.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday at approximately 4:16 pm, the Ottumwa Fire Department received a report of a fire at the Colonial Motor Inn in the 1500 block of Albia Rd.

The report stated that a room was on fire and it was unknown whether or not anyone was inside. Crews quickly found heavy fire and smoke emitting from room 229 upon arrival. No victims were found inside and crews quickly knocked down the fire.

Damage to the structure displaced all of the residents in the building. Smoke and fire damage to the room caused an estimated $50,000 in damage. The American Red Cross is assisting families with temporary housing.

Investigators determined that the cause of the fire is arson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities. A reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.

