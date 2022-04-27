After-School activities cancelled at Dubuque Middle School following accident

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Community School District sent a message to Roosevelt Middle School families and staff in the afternoon on Wednesday informing them that all after-school activities were canceled for the day.

The School District stated that the Dubuque Fire Department was called to the school for an accident that required emergency services support.

Students were dismissed from the front of the school with no one allowed in the rear of the building.

Emergency services remain on the scene. The school says there is no danger to the student and staff.

