Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

University of Iowa Police make arrest in regard to April 25th robbery on campus

Campus officials ask that people be vigilant of their surroundings at all times and report any...
Campus officials ask that people be vigilant of their surroundings at all times and report any suspicious activity to campus police or call 911.(UI DPS)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Univerity of Iowa Police have made an arrest following an investigation of a robbery that occurred on April 25th.

Officials say one person was injured on Monday during a robbery on the University of Iowa campus. The department said it happened outside Art Building West on Monday night.

Police arrested 18-year-old Ali Younes just a day after said crime occurred and charged him with First Degree Robbery and First Degree Theft. Younes has also been issued a criminal trespass warning for the University of Iowa campus.

Campus officials ask that people be vigilant of their surroundings at all times and report any suspicious activity to campus police or call 911.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with additional information in the case is asked to contact University Police at 319-335-5022.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police found a body lying in the street when they responded to a shots fired...
Cedar Rapids man identified as Monday morning gunshot victim
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead
Police have confirmed a car hit a house early Monday morning in the 1800 block of Chandler...
Car crashes into Cedar Rapids house early Monday morning
Police with the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety are looking for this person,...
One injured in robbery at the University of Iowa
The Linn-Mar school board is set to vote on whether to approve policies regarding students who...
Linn-Mar school board passes new policy for transgender students

Latest News

UHIC Officials answer community member questions on COVID-19 and vaccines
Audit finds thousands in resources for cancer patients at UIHC unaccounted for
Arthur James Flowers, 62, of Cedar Rapids.
Jury trial set for Cedar Rapids man accused of murder
A suspect in the shooting at a Cedar Rapids nightclub that killed two people and injured 10...
Police file additional charges against suspect in Taboo Nightclub Shooting
Traffic may be impacted for the next few hours.
Black Hills Energy warning public of gas leak in Dubuque