University of Iowa Police make arrest in regard to April 25th robbery on campus

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Univerity of Iowa Police have made an arrest following an investigation of a robbery that occurred on April 25th.

Officials say one person was injured on Monday during a robbery on the University of Iowa campus. The department said it happened outside Art Building West on Monday night.

Police arrested 18-year-old Ali Younes just a day after said crime occurred and charged him with First Degree Robbery and First Degree Theft. Younes has also been issued a criminal trespass warning for the University of Iowa campus.

Campus officials ask that people be vigilant of their surroundings at all times and report any suspicious activity to campus police or call 911.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with additional information in the case is asked to contact University Police at 319-335-5022.

